'Mockery Of Democracy': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Prays For 'buddhi' After Arnab's Arrest

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor called the incident a result of ‘vendetta politics’ to ‘gag free speech.’ Hoping for 'Buddhi & good sense’, she hoped for peace of mind for citizens and prayed for the country.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi condemns Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter and used terms like ‘obstruction of justice’ and ‘mockery of Democracy’ without naming Arnab Goswami.

VendettaPolitics Gagging Free speech. Obstruction of justice. Mockery of Democracy. Not cool. AT all. I pray for Buddhi & good sense to return to us all. I pray for India — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 4, 2020

The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star also questioned the silence of other media companies, sharing that they should stand together as a fraternity, since their speech could also be ‘stifled’ in the future in a similar manner.

#Media houses must stand by each other. Same Media that mocks #Bollywood when they stand by each other. Fraternity is family - family first. Hope they see that now. To those that stay silent remember tomorow it cld be you whose freedom cld be gagged. Speech stifled. Peace 🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 4, 2020

Whatever the bigger political game going on with #arnab_goswami s arrest, normal citizens need peace of mind again. To feel safe again. Politics has caused too much havoc in peoples minds uff. News must be separated from #politics. Let us live in peace & harmony again. Uff — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 4, 2020

Kangana Ranaut, Payal Ghosh, Kangana Ranaut were some of the other stars of the film industry who condemned the incident.

Arnab Goswami arrested

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Encounter cop Sachin Vaze declared to Republic TV - Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

