EAM S Jaishankar Backs Arnab Goswami, Says 'This Is An Attack On The Freedom Of Press'

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, assaulted him and arrested him. Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami said that Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and the investigating officer threatened Arnab, stating "I am capable of anything." Support is pouring in from across the country against the witch-hunt of the Mumbai Police.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has extended his support to Arnab Goswami and said that it is an attack on freedom of the press. In a tweet, he said that those who believe in freedom must speak up at this time. Other Union Ministers have also slammed the Maharashtra government, and said that the action by Mumbai Police is a reminder of Emergency days.

Shades of the Emergency!

The arrest of Arnab Goswami is an attack on the freedom of press. Those who really believe in this freedom must speak up! — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 4, 2020

Samyabrata Ray Goswami who was inside the house when the Mumbai Police entered Arnab's residence said, "About 8 o clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

