MP Cabinet To Clear 'anti-Love Jihad' Bill On Dec 26; To Be Tabled In Assembly Thereafter

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday announced that the 'MP Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020' will be cleared in a special Cabinet meeting on December 26. Section 3 of the bill makes it clear that no person can convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means or by marriage. After receiving the clearance from the MP Cabinet, it will be tabled by the government in the three-day Winter session of the Assembly commencing on December 28.
According to Mishra, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had received many suggestions on its draft bill. The MP government's impetus to enact a law against forced religious conversion comes in the wake of several states moving to outlaw 'Love Jihad. While the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 has already been promulgated, governments in Haryana, Assam, and Karnataka too have promised to enact a law against 'Love Jihad' very soon.
