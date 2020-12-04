Rajasthan BJP's Satish Poonia demands law against 'Love Jihad'; BJYM starts campaign

Rajasthan's state BJP chief Satish Poonia took to Twitter on Thursday to kickstart a campaign against 'Love Jihad' led by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) demanding a law against unlawful religious conversions in the state. Speaking about the movement, Poonia said emphasized the need to draft a law against 'love jihad' in order to 'protect the women of Rajasthan' while calling it a form of 'Islamic terrorism'. Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia also urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to make a law against 'forced conversions' much like the one passed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a video message shared by Satish Poonia, speaking in Hindi, he says, "India is a unique country where people from all religions, faith and sects are allowed to offer prayers to their God in their own way and every person calls upon and expresses their devotion to India by calling it 'Bharat Mata'. But we all know that terrorism is a challenge faced by the entire world. 'Love Jihad' is a part of it."

"Don't focus on the word"

In a notification issued by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the organisation informed that the campaign against 'Love Jihad' has been inaugurated by Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia. The notice informs that the BJP chief has expressed support for the campaign while urging the Rajasthan government to take a step towards the same and come up with a 'stringent law' to protect the 'sisters & daughter' of the states from being victimised. BJYM further added that the organisation will campaign across the state demanding stricter laws against 'Love Jihad' and unlawful religious conversions while terming them 'fraudulent'.

"Love Jihad- don't focus on the word instead focus on the intent and situation behind it. All the women of Rajasthan, our sisters and daughters are victims of forceful religious conversions and face harassment and torture. This is why the law that Uttar Pradesh government has come up with against unlawfully religious conversions is praiseworthy. The Rajasthan government should also mull over this and take a call to come up with a similar law against 'Love Jihad'. I inaugurate BJYM's campaign against 'Love Jihad' and fully support the initiative. In order to ensure that the women of our state don't have to face such harassment and forceful conversions, we need to begin a social movement when has been done by the BJYM. I also request the Rajasthan government and Chief Minister of the state to think about this and for sure pass a stringent law against this," said Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia.

Uttar Pradesh's Love Jihad ordinance

Under the ordinance enforced by the Yogi Adityanath-led government against 'Love Jihad', an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail while declaring such relations null and void. 'Forceful religious conversions' are now punishable with a jail term of up to 5 years with a fine of Rs. 15,000 and if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be up to 10 years with a fine of Rs. 25,000.

Uttarakhand's Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 outlaws the 'attempt to convert' by any person using ' misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage'. Any person found guilty of this crime can be sentenced to prison for up to 7 years. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam government have declared their plans to enforce a law against 'Love Jihad'.

