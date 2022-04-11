MP: Violence Erupts During Ram Navami Procession In Khargone, Section 144 Imposed

A curfew has been imposed in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh after violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. According to officials, miscreants pelted stones at a procession, leading to clashes. Following clashes between the two sides, some vehicles across the city were set ablaze, forcing authorities to put a curfew and impose section 144 of CrPC on the entire city. Around 24 people including SP Siddharth Chaudhary and six other policemen were injured in the clashes.

Following the incident, the police informed that additional forces have also arrived in the city. Speaking about the incidents that took place on Sunday, Khargone DIG Tilak Singh said that all individuals have been asked to remain inside their homes.

“After the incident of dispute, stone-pelting and arson between two sides in Khargone, Collector Anugrah P has imposed curfew in the entire Khargone city. Instructions have been given to leave the house only in case of a medical emergency,” Singh told ANI.

Khargone Ram Navami violence

The police further informed that the city will remain completely closed for the day. A heavy police force has been deployed across the city and an additional force of about 400 personnel has arrived. Around 24 people were injured in the clashes including SP Siddharth Chaudhary and six other policemen. SP Chaudhary was shot in the leg, however, his condition is out of danger and remains admitted to a private hospital, DIG Singh informed. He further informed that around 70 people have been taken into custody in connection with the clashes.

The collector also informed that the Ram Navami procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city and end peacefully. However, it was halted after violence broke out. Following this, police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Violence ensues during Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, a similar incident of communal violence was reported across Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Sunday after a clash broke out during the Shobha Yatra organised on the occasion of Ram Navami. The clash which reportedly surfaced after stone-pelting started between two groups further led to a violent rift.

Following this, the people involved in the Ram Navami procession started throwing stones at each other and many vehicles at the spot were set on fire. Many were reported injured in the clashes, following which police force was deployed. Section 144 has been imposed in Hirhi village of Lohardaga as a result of the violence.

(With ANI inputs)

