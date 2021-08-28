Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹3.9 Crore, Nigerian National Held

In its biggest seizure in the last few years, the Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 1.3 kg of cocaine. The narcotic drug is estimated to be worth Rs 39,000,000.

Speaking about the modus operandi of the accused, Innocent Lawrence Dada, police officials said that the Nigerian national was operating a gang in the up-market areas of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz.

DCP (ANC) Datta Nalawade said, “As a part of the investigation, he accepted that he would get cocaine from Nigeria, one of his suppliers from Nigeria would send cocaine from there and when we arrested him at Khar, he had come there to take his stock. He runs a gang under him, we are yet to get their whereabouts."

DCP (ANC) Nalawade added that Dada used to work as a cloth seller near Crowfard market in the morning hours and would peddle drugs at night.

Accused was living on an expired visa

The police investigation found that Dada was living in India since 2016, but was yet to ascertain if the accused was a history-sheeter.

“Some of these accused come to India on a work visa or a student visa, to show that they are working here. He would have done the same,” said Nalawade, and informed that Dada was living in India on an expired visa.

“This has been our biggest seizure to date because we have never found cocaine in this huge quantity before. We are yet to ascertain if he has links to any high-profile clientele,” said Nalawade.

Separately, another arrest was made by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC, wherein an accused was nabbed for selling charas. The accused Ashraf Sayyad was arrested from Goregaon on Tuesday with 504-gram charas worth Rs 10.08 lakh. During interrogation, he revealed the name of another accused Mohammad Shaikh, from whom Sayyad would procure drugs. The concerned team seized 810 grams of charas worth Rs 16 lakh from Shaikh.

(Image: PTI/Representative)