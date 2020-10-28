Mumbai Police Continues To Lie On Hansa-Republic Dealings, Network To Take Legal Action

Despite the Mumbai Police being caught again red-handed spreading a lie against Republic TV, it continues to plant stories based on falsified narratives against the Network. In spite of the facts being laid bare in the public domain about no financial transaction between Hansa Research and Republic, the Mumbai Police continues on its path of unabated falsities.

This not only defies the evidence brought into the public domain on the matter, but also comes in complete defiance of the Supreme Court.

Mumbai Police was exposed for its leaked lie that Republic transacted with Hansa Research, when the Network put out the fact that it had never transacted with the said group. Moreover, Republic put on record that it had done legitimate advertising business with one Hansa Vision— documents and correspondence of which are freely and transparently available. In fact, even Hansa Research corroborated the same in a press release.

Taking pride in the principles of transparency and integrity with which Republic Media Network functions, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday night held up the books of accounts of the Network on a live debate broadcast to put the legitimate transactions before the people of India.

Since the Mumbai Police lie was bludgeoned once again by facts and the truth, they have now continued to insist that the transactions between Hansa Vision and Republic are “suspicious". This comes despite press releases from Hansa Research categorically stating that their advertising business has nothing to do with the activities of Hansa Research. It is shocking that such allegations are being pedalled by the Mumbai Police despite the fact that Hansa Group has said " Hansa Vision has purchased TV advertising time from 55 TV channels for a total value of Rs 13.42 crs on behalf of its clients. In 2019 and 2020, Hansa Vision has not bought any advertising time from Republic TV." For advertising to be floated a crime is not just bizarre but also reflects the depths to which the vindictive campaign against Republic has stooped.

The manner in which the Mumbai Police planted the story and is still trying to claim ARG Outliers Media Ltd.’s dealing are questionable establishes their malice firmly. The Mumbai Police in its over-enthusiasm to frame Republic has committed a grave crime of disregarding the Supreme Court and High Court’s advice and planting more cooked-up fake stories to create a false narrative.

The Republic Media Network will now issue an official notice to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to explain and apologize for the false statements attributed to the Mumbai Police failing which we will certainly take up the matter in the courts and send the Mumbai Police Commissioner a second legal notice.

We are overwhelmed with the support that we are getting from the people of India, who are our purpose and strength. On behalf of Republic, we salute your spirit and resolve to be by us through this fight for the truth

The truth does not need to be negotiated with. With that principle, we vow to continue this fight against the lies of the Param Bir Singh led Mumbai Police.