Mumbai Police Files 4 FIRs Over 'Occupy Gateway' Protest From Jan 6

The Mumbai Police has registered four FIRs against protestors participating in a solidarity 'Occupy Gateway' rally on Monday, January 6, while extending their support for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi who were recently attacked by unidentified, masked assailants the previous night.

Scores of young activists, as well as prominent Bollywood personalities, were part of the demonstration. Two FIRs have been filed in Colaba police station while the other two are registered at MRA Marg police station.

2 FIRs at Colaba

In Colaba, FIR has been registered against Suvarna Salve, Firoz Mithiborwala, Umar Khalid and others under IPC Section 141 for unlawful assembly at Gateway of India. While Mehak Mirza Prabhu has been booked under section 153 (B) of IPC (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) for holding a 'Free Kashmir' banner.

READ | 'Was Pointing To Internet Shutdown': Mumbai Protester Who Held 'Free Kashmir' Placard

2 FIRs at MRA Marg

On the other hand, MRA Marg police station has filed an FIR against 31 protestors including Suvarna Salve, Mithiborwala, Umar Khalid and others for taking out a rally from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India. A case is also registered against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students for their protest at Hutatma Chowk.

READ | 'Shifted Protesters To Azad Maidan After Several Appeals', Says DCP Mumbai

Amid the ongoing protest in Mumbai over the JNU violence, Mumbai Police on Tuesday urged Mumbaikars to abstain from taking any steps that would cause inconvenience to the citizens. Taking to microblogging site Mumbai police said the protestors were relocated in a peaceful and professional manner from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan in the interest of the general public. Protests in the country's financial capital have been largely peaceful.

READ | Mumbai Police Urges 'peaceful & Professional Protest'; Shifts Demonstrators To Azad Maidan

JNU violence

On Sunday night, Delhi Police filed its first report detailing the incident and stated that 'outsiders in masks' were responsible. They said the scuffle between the Left-wing and right-wing students escalated post-noon on Sunday. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 pm and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration, Delhi police entered the campus.

READ | JNU Violence: Fringe Group Emerges To Claim Responsibility, Delhi Police Probe Ongoing