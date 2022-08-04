Mumbai Police's ANC Unit Seizes 703 Kg Of MD Drug From Nalasopara; Three Arrested

The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) while spearheading its drive against drug abuse in the state made a massive recovery of drugs from Mumbai's Palghar area on Thursday.

According to the latest updates, while four drug peddlers were arrested by the ANC unit, a consignment of over 700 kgs of MD drugs was seized from their possession. The recovery was made after a raid was carried out in the Nalasopara area of Palghar in Mumbai.

Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seized 703 kg of MD drug from Nalasopara area. The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1400 crores. Five drug peddlers arrested: Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell pic.twitter.com/gX4h6hYwbH — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Speaking to the media over the same, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell, Datta Nalawade gave information about the raid and said that the ANC unit of the Mumbai Police has seized 703 kilograms of MD drugs from the Nalasopara area and arrested five drug peddlers. He also informed that the seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1,400 crores.

Notably, the ANC has been carrying out its anti-drug drive for several months across the entire state. Earlier in April, another consignment of MD drugs was seized from the same area in Palghar by a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell. Three people were arrested at the time while the MD drugs were said to be worth around Rs 7.04 lakh.

Image: ANI