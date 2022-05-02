Mumbai Sessions Court Reserves Order On Navneet, Ravi Rana's Bail Plea For May 4

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The court, which was earlier set to pronounce its order by 5 PM on Monday, observed that the order was not ready. Given that Tuesday, May 3 is a holiday on account of Eid, the order will be pronounced by the Mumbai Court by 11 AM on Wednesday, May 4.

"Today the order was going to come out. But for some reasons, including other cases, and the expectations of detailed order, the judgment will come out on May 4 now. We have been called by 11 AM," said Public Prosecutor Gharat.

Speaking to Republic TV, advocate Rizwan Merchant who represented the Ranas said, "The court had informed that there is a heavy board with a number of applications pending. The court heard the matter, and started with dictation but it was not possible to be complete. The remaining dictation will be completed day after tomorrow," said

Arguments in court

On May 2, the court had reserved its order in the case after a series of hectic arguments from both counsels. While arguing in the court, senior Advocate Abad Ponda on behalf of the Ranas, underlined the gravity of the sections slapped against the politician-couple. "The case was neither criminal nor a money laundering case, they only wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa peacefully," he said, questioning how going to Matoshree was a 'seditious act'.

"Only two offences under IPC are punishable for preparations that are Sections 122 and 399 of the IPC," he said. The advocate further added that the Rana couple's act was 'an act of dissent, not sedition'. "You didn’t like it, so you dumped me in jail."

While opposing the bail, Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat conceded that while Sections used are in an exceptional case, the limit should not be crossed. He also alleged that attempts were being made to prove that government is weak and the law and order situation in the state is weak. "This was an attempt to challenge the govt so that it collapses," he claimed, adding that the Hinduism charge against CM Uddhav Thackeray was being used by them as a 'weapon'.

Navneet, Ravi Rana arrested by Mumbai Police

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's house on April 23 after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence. Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. Filing an 18-page reply opposing the bail application, the Mumbai Police alleged that the duo had committed a 'grave offence'.