Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Delhi Court Convicts Kingpin Brajesh Thakur, 18 Others

A Delhi Court on Monday convicted 19 of the 20 accused including NGO owner Brajesh Thakur in connection with the sexual and physical assault of girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 28. The 1,546 pages long judgement was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Dr Saurabh Kulshreshtha of Saket court.

Former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur has been found guilty of offences of rape, gangrape, aggravated sexual assault, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and other offences under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The case pertains to the rape and sexual abuse of inmates of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. The NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, which ran the shelter home was owned by Thakur and is the kingpin in the case.

Those convicted:

Brajesh Thakur Shaista Praveen Rama Shankar Ravi Roshan Dilip Verma Vikash Kumar Indu kumari Meenu Devi Manju Devi Chanda Devi Neha Kumari Hema Masih Kiran Kumari Vijay Tiwari Guddu Patel Kishan Ram Dr. Ashwini Ramanuj Thakur Rozy Rani ( Has already served imprisonment under section 211, can be released after filing bail bonds)

Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The incident came to light in May 2018, when a social audit conducted by a team from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) unearthed mass sexual exploitation among minor inmates of stay homes and shelters in Bihar. The case shook Bihar and the police started investigations. However, the Bihar government handed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after orders from the Supreme Court.

