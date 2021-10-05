Narada Sting Case: ED Files Writ Petition Against WB Speaker Summons In Calcutta HC

In a recent update to the Narada sting operation case, a writ petition was filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, October 4, in Calcutta High Court against summons issued by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee in connection to the case. ED stated that it is aggrieved by the order issued by Banerjee who is unaware of the criminal law procedures.

The plea filed by the investigation agency read, "The petitioner is aggrieved by the arbitrary, unlawful and without the authority of law summons issued by the respondents herein, thereby interfering in the independent and impartial working of the investigative officers of the Enforcement Directorate".

ED added, "The said summons have far-reaching consequences on the rule of law in the country and the independent functioning of the investigative agencies and their officers in the country".

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the case appeared before West Bengal Assembly Speaker after the order was passed by Calcutta High Court.

The speaker had said that since elective representatives took action against him without any prior information, he summoned both ED and CBI.

Narada case investigation

The Enforcement Directorate in its charge sheet concerning the Narada sting operation case had named two sitting West Bengal ministers, Firhad Hakim, and Subrata Mukherjee. Also, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee are mentioned in the charge sheet.

On May 17, CBI arrested all four accused in line with the Narada sting tape case investigation on a 2017 order of the High Court. However, on the same day bail was granted to them by the Special Court but the High Court had the order which remanded them to judicial custody. On May 21, as per the High Court's modified order of stay on the bail, they were under house arrest.

Narada sting operation

In 2014, Narada news journalist Mathew Samuel had conducted a Narada sting operation wherein people captured over the tape receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company resembled TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs. When West Bengal state went for assembly polls in 2016, this sting operation was released. The arrested politicians were serving as ministers in the Mamata-led government. during that time.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI/PTI)