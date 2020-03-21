Hearing Of National Herald Case Postponed Till May 16 Amid Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the hearing of the National Herald case has been postponed and the next hearing will take place on May 16. On March 21, the court postponed the hearing even as Swamy and his defence counsel had to appear citing concerns of Coronavirus outbreak. As per sources, only advocates are allowed at Rouse avenue court and matter are being fixed to next date of hearing.

In the previous hearing, speaking to the media Swamy had said, "I am one of the complainants in the case. I will prove my version on the basis of the documents as there are no eyewitnesses in the case. I hope that in the month of April-May next, the court will able to decide whether to give punishment to the accused or not."

About National Herald case

Swamy is the complainant in the case in which senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused. The BJP lawmaker who filed the case in 2012 had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda have been named in Swamy’s National Herald case. All of them have denied the allegations levelled against them.

