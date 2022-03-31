National Investigation Agency Announces Rs 10 Lakh Bounty On Four TRF Terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh against absconding "terrorists" of The Resistance Front. TRF is a shadow organisation of the banned terror outfit -- Lashkar-e-Taiba. In a statement, the NIA revealed the names of four terrorists.

According to a statement, the four "terrorists include Sajjad Gul alias Sheikh Saijad son of Ghulam Ahmed resident of Ansari Lane, HMT Colony, Srinagar; Salem Rehmani alias Abu Saad of Nawab Shah, Sindh Pakistan; Saifullah Sajid Jatt of village Shangamanga, District Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan and Basit Ahmed Dar s/o Late Abdul Rashid Dar of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam in South Kashmir."

As per reports from NIA officials, Operational chief of TRF Sajjad Gul, who hails from Srinagar, is currently residing in Pakistan and operating a big network there. These terrorists had planned violence in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India through radicalised recruits.

The four terrorists are wanted in case, RC 32/2021/NIA/DLI registered in the Delhi police station. As per the NIA officials, the conspiracy was hatched by leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan, on whose order Sajjad Gul was passing on the information to carry out killings of civilians in the Kashmir valley.

Rs. 10 lakh bounty on four TRF terrorists

The NIA announced that it will give a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh to anyone who provides them with crucial information regarding the four TRF terrorists. According to the agency, the identity of the informant will also be kept secret for safety reasons. As a result, people will be encouraged to speak out against the killers of civilians in Kashmir.