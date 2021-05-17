Khan Market Oxygen Case: Navneet Kalra Gets 3 Days Police Custody; Devices To Be Recovered

In a key development in the Khan Market Oxygen hoarding racket, the Saket Court on Monday remanded accused businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody. Navneet Kalra, who is said to be the owner of the chain of restaurants from where Delhi Police seized 524 oxygen concentrators, was arrested late last night from his relatives' farmhouse.

The Delhi Police had sought his custody to question him about the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators. Kalra will now be produced before the court on May 20. As per sources, Kalra had filed for an application seeking home-cooked food if he was sent to judicial custody. The Delhi Police had sought 5 days custody, and were granted 3. The order, which has been accessed by Republic, notes that the custodial interrogation is required for recovery of electronic devices and remaining oxygen concentrators. The court has also upheld that the concentrators were of inferior quality.

According to Kalra's counsel, the police shouldn't have arrested the accused in the case pertaining to hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators while the Delhi High Court is still hearing his bail petition. Affirming that the truth will ultimately prevail, the advocate contended that his client was being made a "scapegoat". Kalra is likely to file a bail application soon.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg had dismissed Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in connection with this case followed by Delhi High Court declining to give him interim protection from arrest. Expressing agreement with the trial court's order, the court had adjourned the matter to May 18.

The Khan Market oxygen racket case

Amid the shortage of oxygen in the country, the Delhi Police recovered 524 seized oxygen concentrators out of which 96 were recovered from Khan Chacha restaurant, nine from Town Hall restaurant- both in Khan Market and 419 from Nege & Ju restaurant-cum bar in Lodhi Colony and the Matrix Cellular company’s godown in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Kalra is the owner of the aforesaid restaurants. The police registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. According to the police, the accused persons are involved in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Moreover, it claimed that Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna was overseeing the import of oxygen concentrators and their sale at high prices. 5 persons including Khanna, a sales executive, and the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Kalra owing to the apprehension that he might try to flee the country. On May 12, 4 of the accused including Khanna were granted bail by the Saket court subject to a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and surety of the like amount.