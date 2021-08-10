NCB Mumbai Seizes 1.050 Kg Of Cocaine Worth Rs.10 Crores; Mozambique National Held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, has seized around 1.050 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 10 crores in the illegal international market, in one of the largest drug seizures of South American cocaine from the body of a drug smuggler. A squad of NCB Mumbai detained a Mozambique national named Fumo Emanuel Zedequias at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport on August 8, at around 0200 hours, according to an official release. Acting on secret intelligence that one suspect individual carrying cocaine was going to Mumbai, NCB grabbed the foreign national.

The suspect was immediately interrogated, and it was discovered that he was carrying drugs in his stomach. It was also revealed that the suspect had taken around 70 cocaine capsules. During the preliminary investigation, the suspect stated that he felt uneasy owing to contraband in his stomach and needed medical assistance. As a result, he was sent to Sir J J Hospital, where he has been under medical monitoring since then.

He has successfully discharged 70 pills in ten attempts under the supervision of doctors. The total weight of cocaine recovered from all 70 capsules is 1.029 kilogramme or approximately 14.7 grammes per capsule. This is one of the most massive seizures from the carrier's body, according to NCB.

The official release reads, "A team of NCB Mumbai intercepted on Mozambique national namely Fumo Emanuel Zedequias at CSMI Airport on 08 August, 2021 at around 0200 hours. The said suspect was interrogated on the spot and it was revealed that he is carrying drugs inside his stomach. It was further revealed that the suspect has swallowed around 70 capsules filled with cocaine. The last capsule was discharged on 10 August, 2021. The total weight of the cocaine recovered is 1.029 kg from all the 70 capsules i.e. approx 14.7 grams in each capsule (14.7 * 70 = 1.029 kg). This is one of the biggest seizures from the body of the carrier."

Cocaine

Cocaine is a stimulant substance derived from the leaves of the coca plant, which is native to South America. Although it can be used for legitimate medical reasons, such as local anaesthetic for certain surgeries, recreational cocaine use is prohibited. Cocaine appears as a fine, white crystal powder on the street. To enhance profits, street traffickers typically mix it with cornstarch, talcum powder, or flour. They could potentially combine it with other drugs like the stimulant amphetamine or synthetic opioids like fentanyl, informed the NCB.

