NCB Seeks Showik Chakraborty And Dipesh Sawant's Custody In Drug Probe: Sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday filed an application before Sessions court to seek Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and staff member Dipesh Sawant's custody. The court is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday. Rhea, Showik, and others are currently lodged in Byculla jail after their bail plea was rejected last week.

According to sources, the NCB officials want to question Showik and Dipesh further as the Bollywood drug probe widens with each passing day. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation by Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, and many others from Rhea's circle.

Meanwhile, in a massive development, Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday cracked at the NCB's office admitting that she had consumed narcotics. Up till this point she had claimed, including in the case of the CBD oil, that all the drugs were for Sushant only and that she was merely a facilitator, but that garb has dropped. The prime accused in the FIR registered by CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case cracked on the 55th question by the authorities. Her response to the question ‘How good an actress are you?’ set up the way to break her composure to get her admission that she had indeed consumed drugs.

Rhea is currently lodged at the Byculla jail till September 22 after the NCB found evidence of her involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are also under NCB custody and their bail plea has been adjourned till September 29. Meanwhile, the CBI and ED are carrying out separate investigations into the death of Sushant, amid alleged links of the death with that of his former celebrity manager Disha Salian.

