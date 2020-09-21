After Rhea Cracking, NCB Summons Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha In Sushant Case Drugs Angle Probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha and manager Shruti Modi in connection with the narcotics angle that is being probed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per sources, the two had been summoned earlier, however, the date got deferred due to an NCB officer testing positive for Covid. They are likely to appear before the NCB at 11.30 am on Monday.

Notably, in connection with the narcotics angle, Jaya Saha's name had surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink had taken place. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It was later found out that the duo was discussing banned drug-- CBD Oil.

It remains to be seen if she and Shruti Modi will reveal names of others involved in the drug nexus.

Rhea Chakraborty cracks

Meanwhile, in a massive development, Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday cracked at the NCB's office admitting that she had consumed narcotics. Up till this point she had claimed, including in the case of the CBD oil, that all the drugs were for Sushant only and that she was merely a facilitator, but that garb has dropped. The prime accused in the FIR registered by CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case cracked on the 55th question by the authorities. Her response to the question ‘How good an actress are you?’ set up the way to break her composure to get her admission that she had indeed consumed drugs.

Rhea is currently lodged at the Byculla jail till September 22 after the NCB found evidence of her involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are also under NCB custody and their bail plea has been adjourned till September 29. Meanwhile, the CBI and ED are carrying out separate investigations into the death of Sushant, amid alleged links of the death with that of his former celebrity manager Disha Salian.

