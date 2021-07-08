NCP Leader Eknath Khadse Interrogated For 9 Hours By ED In Land Deal Case

After nearly 9 hours of interrogation, Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse finally left the Enforcement Directorate's office on Friday. He had reached the office at 11 in the morning and was only allowed to leave till 8 in the evening. He was summoned in relation to the MIDC land case, in connection with which his son-in-law Girish Choudhary was arrested on Thursday.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse leaves ED office after being summoned in connection with a Pune land deal case. pic.twitter.com/Ifud32bNIz — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

While he remained unavailable for comments, his lawyer said that they are cooperating with the ED and will come to the investigative agency's office whenever required. Further, he said that they have so far submitted all the documents that the ED had sought for investigation, and the same are being verified.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Eknath Khadse had claimed that a fresh probe was ordered only after he switched allegiance from NCP to BJP. Having said that, he added that it was a 'politically motivated case.

"I know this matter is politically motivated. An inquiry into this matter has already taken place. An inquiry is taking place again. How many more times will they probe? The Anti-Corruption Bureau has given a C-summary report in a Pune court saying that there is no truth in this. I am ready to cooperate," Khadse said.

The former Maharashtra Minister has already filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report registered by the ED. Though the ED informed the court that the ex-Muktainagar MLA was not an accused as per the ECIR, it added that not responding to their queries may become a ground for arrest. At present, his questioning by ED officials is underway.

ED's charges

As per the ECIR registered in October 2020 against Khadse, his wife Mandakini, and son-in-law Girish Choudhari, the ED alleged a loss of Rs.62 crore to the public exchequer. According to the agency, Khadse misused his official position as the Maharashtra Revenue Minister in 2016 to manipulate the actual market price of a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which was more than Rs.31 crore at that time. The ex-Muktainagar MLA has been accused of facilitating the purchase of this land at a low rate of Rs.3.75 crore with a "criminal intent" to later seek compensation from the MIDC which was to acquire the land in the future.

While Khadse has asserted that the land in question was bought by his wife and son-in-law legally, the agency claimed that its initial probe had uncovered evidence showing money laundering in the case. Conceding that the police had filed a closure report in a similar case registered in 2017, the ED pointed out that the report has not been accepted by a court in Pune. Moreover, it found out that the money used to buy the land came from 5 shell companies. As per sources, Choudhary was unable to explain the source of the transaction.

When Eknath Khadse joined BJP on October 23, 2020, he asserted, "It is not my style to make someone else level allegations. I am not a newcomer. During our conversation, when Jayant Patil asked me whether I wanted to join NCP, I said yes. Thereafter, he told me that they might unleash the ED after you. I told him, 'If they (BJP) unleash ED on me, I will play the CD'."

