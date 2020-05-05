NCPCR To Issue Notice To Instagram Over Horrific 'Bois Locker Room' Group; FIR Filed

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday has taken cognisance of the horrific findings on an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' which seemingly shared objectionable pictures of women and glorified rape. NCPCR will seek clarification from the social media platform.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell took cognisance and the DCP Cyber Crime Cell informed that case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. As per sources, 20 boys have been identified who were the part of the group and 5 are under the scanner.

'Bois locker room'

The incident came to light on Sunday when a girl from south Delhi shared a screenshot on social media exposing a private Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' with approximately 100 members. In the screenshot shared by the girl, she alleged that boys of the age group of 15-16 discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors and shared objectionable pictures of women.

Delhi Commission for Women issues notice

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also taken suo-moto cognisance of reports regarding the aforesaid Instagram group. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Delhi Police and had demanded the information pertaining to the copy of the FIR registered in the matter, whether any accused has been identified or arrested and the detailed action taken to be furnished. She has also written to the country head for Facebook-owned Instagram asking for the details of each admin and member of the group such as name, username, email id, IP address, and location.

Furthermore, the DCW has sought information on whether any action has been taken by the social media company and whether the matter has been forwarded to the police. Both the Delhi Police and Instagram have to reply to the notice latest by May 8.

