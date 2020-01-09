NCRB Data: Crime Cases Up By 1.3 Per Cent In 2018; Over 50 Lakh Cognisable Cases Filed

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has released the crime data of 2018, three months after releasing that of 2017, stating that over 50 lakh cognisable crimes were registered in the year. The bureau said crimes have seen a rise of 1.3 per cent in 2018 from its preceding year.

"A total of 50,74,634 cognisable crimes comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2018. Though it shows an increase of 1.3 per cent in the registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), however, the crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018," NCRB stated.

READ | 'States & UTs Report Nil Data On Farmer Suicides To NCRB' Reddy Tells Rahul Gandhi In LS

NCRB crime data also states that during 2018, registration of cases under IPC has increased by 2.3 per cent whereas SLL crimes have declined by 0.1 per cent over 2017. The percentage share of IPC was 61.7 per cent, while of SLL cases it was 38.3 per cent of total cognisable crimes during 2018.

"Total of 10,40,046 cases of offences affecting the human body were registered which accounted for 33.2 per cent of total IPC crimes during 2018, out of which hurt (5,30,076 cases) accounted for maximum cases i.e. 51% followed by cases of causing death by negligence (1,44,031 cases), Kidnapping and Abduction (1,05,734 cases) accounting for 13.8 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively," the data states.

READ | Booking Victim Instead Of Perpetrators Of Crime Is The New Normal Now: Cong

Murder and crimes against women

Murder cases, according to the NCRB, saw a 1.3 per cent rise over 2017 with a total of 29,017 cases being registered. With regards to crimes against women, the majority of cases were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (31.9 per cent), followed by 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (27.6 per cent), 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' (22.5 per cent) and 'Rape' (10.3 per cent). The crime rate per lakh women population saw a rise to 58.8 in 2018 from previous year's 57.9.

READ | It'll Instil Fear In Those Who Commit Such Crimes: Nirbhaya's Father On Breakthrough Order

Crimes against children

The crime rate per lakh children population also rose to 31.8 in 2018 form 28.9 in 2017. In percentage terms, kidnapping and abduction were 44.2 per cent and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 were 34.7 per cent including child rape. "A total of 67,134 children (19,784 male, 47,191 female and 159 transgender) were reported missing in 2018," NCRB stated.

READ | New Harvey Weinstein Charges: LA Prosecutors Charge Film Producer With Sex Crimes

(With ANI inputs)