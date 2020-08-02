NCW Issues Notice To Bollywood Celebrities Named In Sexual Assault Complaint By PARI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took cognizance of a complaint filed against an entertainment agency and certain Bollywood celebrities accused of sexually assaulting a number of girls on the pretext of giving them a career in modelling.

Earlier this week, Yogita Bhayana of People Against Rape in India (PARI) had filed a complaint against Sunny Verma, promoter of a company named IMG Ventures in Chandigarh over blackmailing and sexually assaulting young girls on the pretext of a fabricated 'Miss Asia' contest. Taking her complaint into cognizance, the NCW has scheduled a virtual hearing presided by Rekha Sharma on August 6 and has also sent notices to Bollywood celebrities for their alleged involvement in the case.

"Through his company, he (Sunny Verma) invites the girls on the pretext of organising a Miss Asia contest with a claim that the contest will launch them as models. To make it look genuine, his company has also been taking an entry fee of Rs 2,950. Once the girls apply, they are alluded by the female accomplices of Sunny Verma to submit their nude pictures in order to get the better ranking in the contest," the complaint letter said on July 31.

"Once he established a physical relationship with the girls, he used to blackmail them for regular sexual favours. Many girls from across the country have suffered a sexual and mental assault from Sunny and his accomplices," the complaint added enclosing several letters, texts and audio clips from several girls as proof.

Revealing that the alleged perpetrator Sunny Verma had also been previously arrested on charges of sexual assault, PARI's Yogita Bhayana requested the NCW to investigate the case to its depth and bring the perpetrator to justice. "It will be a message to people like Sunny Verma and all associated Bollywood stars. Looking forward to strict action from NCW against sexual offenders like Sunny Verma & others," the complaint concluded.

(With Agency Inputs)