NCW Chief Lists Two Main Reasons On Why People Hesitate To Talk About Mental Illness

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday replied to the question 'Why do people hesitate to talk about mental illness?' Taking to Twitter, she mentioned two main reasons which she feels people hesitate to talk about mental health: social stigma, and lack of education around mental health. She further asserted that people need to talk about mental illnesses more openly.

Lack of education around mental health and #SocialStigma attached with mental illness are the main reasons why people hesitate to speak up about their mental health issues.

We need to talk more openly about #mentalillness. https://t.co/47N2T1JSPD — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) June 16, 2020

This comes as the country is talking about the importance of mental health after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Several people took to social media and shared their struggles with mental illnesses and also encouraged others to seek help. The film fraternity has also raised their voices over it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday after he hanged himself. The 34-year-old actor's body was found by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months.

An official statement from Sushant's publicist said, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

