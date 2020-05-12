1,702 Women Prisoners Released On Interim Bail, Parole By Eight States In View Of COVID-19

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said that ever since the lockdown was announced, over 1,700 women undertrials have been given parole by eight states to reduce overcrowding and ensure social distancing in jails.

Video & phone calls with family are arranged regularly

The National Commission for Women held a video conference with director generals and inspector generals of prisons across states, seeking an action-taken report on the observations and recommendations sent to them on April 22 highlighting the situation arising out of the pandemic.

The NCW, in a statement, said for the mental wellbeing of the inmates, video calls (E-Mulaqat) and phone calls with family are arranged regularly. Also, yoga and counselling sessions are done.

Today I had interactive online meeting with DGs and IGs prison of 25 states as @NCWIndia I s concerned about the inmates of correctional homes during #Covid19. I enquired about maintaining physical distance, overcrowding, health, cleanliness, legal aid, special parole etc pic.twitter.com/HmDtkFaRUu — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 11, 2020

"The state of Tamil Nadu has made a total of 2,900 video calls and other states were advised to advertise E-Mulaqat on a bigger scale. A commendable task is done by the state of Kerala, where 10,000 (female & male) prisoners were presented before the court for their proceedings," the NCW said.

It further gave out data according to which 1,702 women prisoners have been released on parole and interim bail from jails of eight states. In UP, 1,039 women prisoners have been given interim bail and parole, while 107 have been let out in Chhattisgarh, the data showed. In West Bengal, 93 women prisoners have been released.

In Delhi, 73 women prisoners have been given interim bail and parole while 102 have been let out in Gujarat. In Haryana, 223 women prisoners have been given interim bail and parole, while four and 61 have been let out in Manipur and Telangana respectively, the data showed.

“No cases of Covid-19 positive have been found in women’s prison wards and barracks,” the NCW said. The NCW said the prison inmates are engaged in manufacturing of masks. "The prisoners in the state of Kerala has also manufactured nearly 500 litres of sanitiser," it said.

(With agency inputs)