NCW Writes To Meerut Police In Suspected Case Of Honour Killing After Cousin Kills Girl

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought a status report from Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the case of the girl who was allegedly shot dead by her cousin in a suspected case of honour killing.

"We have written a letter to SSP, Meerut, to look into the matter thoroughly and take strict legal action against all culprits. The Commission has asked for the action taken report to be submitted to the Commission at the earliest," the NCW said.

NCW's suo moto cognisance

The NCW has taken suo moto cognisance of a media report regarding a man shooting his teenage cousin in her private parts and killing her over an alleged love affair.

The family of the victim had tried to cover up the actual cause of the death in the name of robbery with an intention to mislead the inquiry, police said.

The Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey has said that the police team had found a lot of bloodstains at the site which someone had tried to clean them off and broken bangles were found at the site which indicates the victim's resistance prior to death.

The honour killing case

As per the police, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly shot by her cousin over the girl's love affair which was disapproved by family. Her brother told police that she was shot by her cousin in a fit of rage. The girl's brother confessed that he, his cousin, the cousin's friend got drunk at a friend's party on Saturday night, they already knew of her affair as she continued it against everyone's will. He added that their cousin shot her in front of family members in an inebriated state.

According to the police, the cousin and his friend are on the run while four of the deceased girl's family members have been arrested.

(With ANI inputs)

