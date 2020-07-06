Netizens Applaud Constable Dinesh's Video; Delhi Police Commissioner Commends 'brave Work'

On Monday, July 6, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava lauded the gallant work of constable Dinesh whose video went viral on social media. In the video, the constable is seen running behind a miscreant who kept firing at him. Reportedly, constable Dinesh ran for more than 1.5 km and nabbed him. According to the Delhi Police Commissioner, such acts galvanises the police force and motivates them to perform to their best. Shrivastava added that the aforesaid constable deserved a big round of applause and encouragement.

Writing on Twitter, SN Shrivastava said, "It is such gallant works from Delhi policemen which galvanises the police force and lifts everyone to perform to their best. I commend the brave work of Constable Dinesh. He deserves a big round of applause and encouragement."

Watch the video here:

Constable Dinesh of @DelhiPolice exhibited true courage by running behind an armed criminal for 1.5 km. finally apprehending him and his accomplice. He should be rewarded. @CPDelhi @IPSMSRandhawa @dcp_outernorth pic.twitter.com/2bTxEgxo2A — GITA (@GSVKapoor) July 6, 2020

Here are some of the netizen reactions:

Good job done by Constable Dinesh.



I would request to Delhi Police senior officers to consider his



Promotion !!



Do the needful ...!! — Sidharthan Sid (@sid_sidharthan) July 5, 2020

Delhi Police personnel like Constable Dinesh are heros who at the very least deserve a special mention. Every day beat officers perform acts of bravery and selflessness that go unnoticed. Let us give them a token of our appreciation @dcp_outernorth @DelhiPolice https://t.co/Et9oN4hWFk — Rohit Kakkar (@rohitkakkar123) July 5, 2020

Actually Constable Mr. Dinesh should be rewarded ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ and also Reward & Recognition programme should be arranged to boost up morale for entire delhi police. Once again congratulations to Mr. DineshðŸ‘. — Pankaj DhamijaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@impd16) July 6, 2020

