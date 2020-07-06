Last Updated:

Netizens Applaud Constable Dinesh's Video; Delhi Police Commissioner Commends 'brave Work'

On Monday, July 6, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava lauded the gallant work of constable Dinesh whose video went viral on social media in the day.

Delhi

On Monday, July 6, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava lauded the gallant work of constable Dinesh whose video went viral on social media. In the video, the constable is seen running behind a miscreant who kept firing at him. Reportedly, constable Dinesh ran for more than 1.5 km and nabbed him. According to the Delhi Police Commissioner, such acts galvanises the police force and motivates them to perform to their best. Shrivastava added that the aforesaid constable deserved a big round of applause and encouragement. 

Writing on Twitter,  SN Shrivastava said, "It is such gallant works from Delhi policemen which galvanises the police force and lifts everyone to perform to their best. I commend the brave work of Constable Dinesh. He deserves a big round of applause and encouragement."

Watch the video here: 

Here are some of the netizen reactions: 

(Image credits: PTI)

