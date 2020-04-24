New Chief Justices Appointed For Bombay, Meghalaya And Orissa High Courts; Details Here

The Centre on Thursday appointed new Chief Justices for the High Courts of Bombay, Meghalaya and Orissa. Although the new Chief Justices will not assume office till the lockdown period ends, the Centre has notified them of their appointment.

Justice Dipankar Datta, Judge of the Calcutta High Court, has now been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court since the current Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari of the Bombay High Court is set to retire on April 28.

Justice Biswanath Somadder, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, has now been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

The former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice Mohammad Rafiq, has been transferred to assume the position as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Since the beginning of the year, the Orissa High Court was functioning under Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda.

(With Agency Inputs)

