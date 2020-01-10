Nirbhaya Case: NGO Files Petition In Delhi Court Seeking Organ Donation By Convicts

An NGO called Road Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) has filed a petition in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking organ donation from the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case after they are hanged.

Advocate moves petition to Delhi court

Advocate R Kapoor while talking about the petition said, "On behalf of NGO RACO, I have moved an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking permission to meet Nirbhaya Case convicts to motivate them to donate their organs. In December 2019, we made a representation before jail authorities who asked us to take orders from the court".

As per the petition submitted by RACO, a panel has been formed to meet the convicts including an advocate, social worker, doctor and one psychiatrist. It will motivate the convicts to donate their organs.

RACO also reiterated that the organ donation drive was in the interest of society and the family of the culprits. Additional Judge of Patiala House Court Satish Kumar Arora has been asked by the District Judge to hear the petition.

Days after a Delhi Court announced that the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am, one of the convicts has filed a curative petition on Wednesday. The last legal remedy left for the convicts is to request a mercy petition before the President of India if their curative petition is dismissed.

Earlier the convicts' counsel AP Singh said that the jail authorities cannot hang them before they "exhaust" all legal remedies. "Let my clients exhaust all the legal recourses and options available before them. You [Jail authorities] cannot hang them before these options opted by my four clients," Singh told the news agency.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Source: ANI

