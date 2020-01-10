NGO PARI Writes To I&B Minister Seeking Live Telecast Of Nirbhaya's Convicts' Execution

Yogita Bhayana, Women Rights Activist and founder of PARI (People Against Rape in India) has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar for carrying out a public execution and live telecast of the execution of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convicts.

The NGO in its letter has also asked for permitting the international media for the live coverage of the execution process.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), PARI has written a letter to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requesting to 'allow national media along with International media to deliver a live telecast of the execution process of Nirbhaya rape case convicts on 22nd January'. — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

Expressing her views on the matter, PARI's founder Yogita Bhayana, took to her official Twitter handle opined on how this is a right opportunity to glorify the remarkable decision of the court at a national and international level by telecasting live hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists.

'It is now time to send a strong global message'- PARI founder

Writing about the matter further, Yogita went on to explain how it is now time to send a strong message to the world on how India is not a country of rapists. She also appealed to Prakash Javadekar in her statement where she claimed it is time to create history by showing the hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists on television.

"India should not become a country of rapists in the eyes of the world, so it is important that a strong message should be given to those who are accused of rape by showing the hanging of Nirbhaya's poor people on live TV. Prakash Javdekar The time has come to create history by showing this historic moment live in the media," she wrote.

