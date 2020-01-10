The Debate
NGO PARI Writes To I&B Minister Seeking Live Telecast Of Nirbhaya's Convicts' Execution

Law & Order

Indian NGO PARI has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and requested him to live telecast the execution of the culprits involved in Nirbhaya's rape

Nirbhaya

Yogita Bhayana, Women Rights Activist and founder of PARI (People Against Rape in India) has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar for carrying out a public execution and live telecast of the execution of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convicts.

The NGO in its letter has also asked for permitting the international media for the live coverage of the execution process.

READ | Tihar Jail to conduct 'Dummy execution' of Nirbhaya rapists before Jan 22 hanging date

Expressing her views on the matter, PARI's founder Yogita Bhayana, took to her official Twitter handle opined on how this is a right opportunity to glorify the remarkable decision of the court at a national and international level by telecasting live hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists.

READ | Delhi court dismisses petition to persuade Nirbhaya convicts to donate organs

'It is now time to send a strong global message'- PARI founder

Writing about the matter further, Yogita went on to explain how it is now time to send a strong message to the world on how India is not a country of rapists. She also appealed to Prakash Javadekar in her statement where she claimed it is time to create history by showing the hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists on television.

"India should not become a country of rapists in the eyes of the world, so it is important that a strong message should be given to those who are accused of rape by showing the hanging of Nirbhaya's poor people on live TV. Prakash Javdekar  The time has come to create history by showing this historic moment live in the media," she wrote.

READ | Nirbhaya case: NGO files petition in Delhi court seeking organ donation by convicts

READ | Accused's lawyer in Nirbhaya case discusses shocking curative plea

