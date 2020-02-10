NHRC Seeks Report From UP DGP, Chief Secretary On Police Brutality During Anti-CAA Protest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, DGP seeking a detailed report within six weeks on a complaint filed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleging police brutality and violation of human rights against protestors during anti-CAA protests in the state.

"The Commission finds it appropriate to direct issuance of notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed and specific report within 6 weeks on the allegations mentioned in the complaint," the notice read.

"Looking into the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, the Commission expects that the requisite report shall be sent by the authorities within the stipulated time, without any delay," the notice added. NHRC notice has also cited previous complaints against the alleged police brutality.

READ | No Basis To Charge Omar, Mehbooba Under PSA: Priyanka Gandhi

Centre vs Opposition

Opposition including Congress has blamed the centre and UP state government for alleged police highhandedness and excessive use of force against protestors. Priyanka Gandhi's complaint to NHRC cites "failure of state government in upholding the rule of law" during public demonstrations against CAA and proposed NRC.

READ | BJP Weakening Equal Rights Given To Dalits, Tribals By Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

The centre and BJP ruled state governments have accused the opposition of fueling the protests, fear-mongering and misleading the minorities against the CAA law which grants citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who entered before or on December 31 2013. The centre has reiterated time and again that the CAA law does not snatch citizenship from any Indian citizen.

READ | Priyanka Vadra Offers Prayers At Ravidas Temple, Says "his Teachings Need Of Hour"

Congress has maintained its stand against CAA law and has supported the Anti-CAA protests despite being in favour of the law in the past. Congress in its election manifesto ahead of Rajasthan election of 2018 had mentioned that it would work towards holistic development including citizenship and rehabilitation of Pakistan displaced refugees. During the UPA rule, Ashok Gehlot had also written to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for granting citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries living in India.

READ | 'Don't Be Lazy': Priyanka Gandhi's Message To Delhi Voters Not Turning Up At Poll Booths