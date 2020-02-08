'Don't Be Lazy': Priyanka Gandhi's Message To Delhi Voters Not Turning Up At Poll Booths

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered a piece of advice to those not turning up to polling booths in Delhi to cast their votes: "Don't be lazy". She made the remark while speaking to reporters after casting her vote along with her mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at Nirman Bhawan on Saturday.

"I would appeal everyone to get out and vote. This is their constitutional right. It is important to vote. Don't be lazy," said Priyanka Gandhi.

READ | Delhi Elections 2020 Key Battles: Arvind Kejriwal To Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi To Bawana

Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has cast her vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. She was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will cast her vote at booth no.114 & 116 at Lodhi Estate. #DelhiElections https://t.co/oYfsfFfteh pic.twitter.com/VJMO7P7CjO — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Poor voter turnout

As of 11 am when Priyanka made the statement, the voter turnout for entire Delhi was recorded at a dismal 6.96%, which improved to 15.59% at noon. In the last Assembly elections in 2015, a record 67.47% turnout was registered on election day. The voter turnout was 1.61% higher than 65.86% polling in 2013 Assembly polls.

READ | Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Cong's Alka Lamba In Slap Soup; Turnout 6.96% Till 11am

Delhi elections underway

Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government. The contest is being pitted as a direct fight between the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. AAP is hoping to repeat a stellar performance it gave in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. For the BJP, it is a matter of prestige to win the national capital following months of anti-government unrest directed at the Centre over a host of issues. Congress has run a visibly lacklustre campaign with the Gandhi siblings addressing just a few public meetings.

READ | 'Jhaadu Is Getting Enough Votes': BJP's Subramanian Swamy Votes In Delhi, Makes Big Remark

READ | Delhi Elections Begin: Are These The 4 Most Noteworthy Points In The AAP-BJP Contest?