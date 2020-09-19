NIA Busts Al-Qaeda Terror Module Plotting To Attack Delhi, Arrests Made In Kerala & Bengal

In a major win, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) busted an Al-Qaeda terror module in Kerala and West Bengal on Saturday, September 19, arresting 9 operatives from Kerala and West Bengal.

As per sources, three operatives were arrested from Ernakulam in Kerala while six operatives were picked up from Murshidabad district in West Bengal by the NIA, foiling their plot to carry out a terror attack.

The Al-Qaeda operatives were said to target government installations in the Delhi-NCR region, sources informed. ​

The arrested terrorists will be produced before the concerned Courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police

custody and further investigation.

Large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession. As per preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fund raising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.

The details of the arrested accused are as follows:

Murshid Hasan, currently a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala. Iyakub Biswas, currently a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala. Mosaraf Hossen, currently a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala. ​Najmus Sakib, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal. Abu Sufiyan, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal . Mainul Mondal, a resident of Murshidabad West Bengal. ​Leu Yean Ahmed, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal . Al Mamun Kamal, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal. ​Atitur Rehman, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

