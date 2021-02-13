NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Hizbul Terrorist In J&K's Banihal Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Special NIA Court Jammu against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Mushtaq Shah in connection with the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

"The charge sheet has been filed against terrorist Naveed Mushtaq Shah (alias Naveed Babu) in the Special NIA Court, Jammu under several sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NIA said in a statement.

"The deceased terrorists Sahil Abdullah Bhat, Adil Bashir Sheikh and Zubair Ahmed Wani were actively involved in the preparation of the explosives that went into the making of the IED. Charges have been abated against the deceased terrorists involved in the conspiracy,” the statement added.

Supplementary chargesheet filed

NIA also informed, "The case relates to an attack on the CRPF Convoy at Tethar, Banihal, District Ramban by a terrorist who had exploded an explosive-laden car on March 30, 2019, with the intention of killing security personnel and waging war against the Government of India. Accused Naveed Mushtaq Shah (alias Naveed Babu) is an ex-constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He had decamped with arms and ammunition in 2017, when he was posted as a guard in FCI, Budgam. After deserting the force he had joined the terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and became an active terrorist."

Also Read: Gujarat HC Says Mask Rule Violators Will Render Community Service At COVID-19 Care Centres

Also Read: Roshni Act Scam: Former J&K Minister & NC Neta Prem Sagar Aziz Among Beneficiaries

J&K's Banihal attack case

The accused Naveed Mushtaq Shah is a former constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. From where he escaped in 2017 with arms and ammunition. He then joined the terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen and became an active terrorist. On March 30, 2019, the terrorists detonated an explosive-laden Centro car with the intention of killing the security personnel and conspiring against the Government of India while targeting a CRPF convoy at Banihal in Ramban district. The NIA registered a case on April 15 and started the investigation. The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in this attack.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: MP: NSA Slapped Against Two For Illegal Trade Of Organic Seeds

Also Read: 2 Booked For Tailing Customs Official's Car In Kerala