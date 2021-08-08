NIA Raids 56 Locations Of Banned Jamaat-e-Islami In Jammu & Kashmir In Terror Funding Case

On Sunday morning, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a series of searches at multiple locations spread across fourteen districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) funding case. The raids were held in the offices and related buildings of 2019 banned group, Jamaat-e-Islami. The NIA reported that the members of the group were collecting funds in the form of charity, which was being used to fund terrorist organisations.

Following up on the investigation against the Jamaat-e-Islami, the NIA raided 56 locations in districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri. A case was earlier registered against the JeI under the UA(P) Act. The members of the organisation were found to be collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities. However, the NIA said in a release that the funds collected were being used for violent and secessionist activities.

The members were also found to be funding terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres. According to the NIA, JeI has also been motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.

The NIA searches conducted today included the premises of office bearers of the proscribed association, its members and also offices of trusts believed to be run by the organisation. The NIA has also reported having found incriminating documents and electronic devices against the organisation. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

NIA raids ISIS chapters in Kashmir

This raid on Sunday morning was the second in the month of August. Earlier on August 4, the NIA had detained two suspects in connection with the ISIS module. The raids were held in connection with ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram. According to sources, ISIS was allegedly propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of the group and is recruiting the youth to the terrorist module through these channels. The agency conducted nearly ten raids in the month of July relating to the same issue.

Image Credit: PTI