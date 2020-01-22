NIA Takes Over Fake SIM Card Case Linked To Sub-Inspector Wilson's Murder In Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case of the fake SIM card network that had links with the murder of Tamil Nadu police Sub-Inspector Wilson. The case was booked by the police, under which 9 people were already arrested from Chennai and Bengaluru.

Police alleged that the gang had supplied more than 35 SIM cards to terror suspects who were arrested in the SI Wilson murder case. Meanwhile, it is likely that the NIA would take up the Sub-Inspector's murder case as well.

Last year, the NIA had arrested 14 people for allegedly collecting money to set-up terror outfit 'Asnarulla' in Tamil Nadu. The suspects had been deported from Saudi Arabia and handed over to India.

Read: Delhi: Interstate Cricket betting racket busted by STF and Crime Branch

Wilson murder case

A sub-inspector of Marthandam police station in Kanyakumari was shot dead as he and a team of constables were checking suspicious vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from the Kerala border. During one such police check, a man from an SUV got down at the check post and open fired at the SI Wilson after which he absconded from the location.

Read: Fake currency racket busted in J'khand, two arrested

The accused in the murder case later confessed that they killed the SI in an act of vengeance against the government and police for arresting their men earlier which put a stop to their terror plans. The suspects were untraceable for days after the murder, both the Tamil Nadu and the Kerala police had formed special teams to nab them.

Read: Gang busted for cheating people on pretext of providing domestic helps

Read: Sub-inspector Wilson killed as act of vengeance against govt & police, confesses accused