'It Sends Strong Message': 2014 Cab-rape Victim's Father Lauds Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging

The father of the 25-year-old victim who was raped by a cab driver in 2014, lauded the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case. According to him, the hanging of the convicts will create some fear among the criminals.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the victim's father said, "Their hanging sends a strong message to the society and will create fear among the criminals involved in such heinous crimes. It will help in reducing such crimes, however, much more is needed to be done to curb the sexual offences against women."

The victim's father further slammed the convicts' lawyer for trying to save the convicts. He said, "It was fine till they were availing the legal remedies but after exhausting legal remedies, they started moving various applications without any merit. Their lawyer didn't maintain any decorum and showed no moral responsibility towards society."

About 2014 case

On December 5, 2014, a 25-year-old woman who was returning home in Inderlok was sexually assaulted by a cab driver identified as Shiv Kumar Yadav. He was arrested two days later on December 7, 2014, from Mathura. Further, on November 3, 2015, the convict was sentenced life term till death under various charges dealing with committing rape causing grievous bodily harm or disfigures or endangers the life of a woman, abducting, criminal intimidation and causing hurt of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read: Nirbhaya's lawyer expresses satisfaction over hanging of convicts: 'Justice is served'

Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged

Seven years and three months after, on March 20 the four convicts-- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

Read: Nirbhaya convicts did not express any last wish before hanging: Officials

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

Read: PM Modi issues statement on Nirbhaya rapists' hanging, says 'Justice has prevailed'

Read: Smriti Irani hails hanging of Nirbhaya convicts, says 'It's a message to everyone'

(With ANI Inputs)