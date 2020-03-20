'Nirbhaya Must Be Finally In Peace': NCW Chief Rekha Sharma On Hanging Of Convicts

Reacting to the hanging of the Nirbhaya rape convicts', National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Friday said that Nirbhaya has finally got justice and will finally be at peace. She also called this case to be a deterrent in the future. On Friday early morning at 5.30, all 4 death row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged at Tihar jail.

Speaking to the media, Rekha Sharma said, "It was a very painful case and the entire country for waiting for this day Nirbhaya got justice, after 8 long years. This case will act as a deterrent in the future. I hope for such gruesome cases the decision must be taken quickly. Its a difficult time for the families of those who got hanged, but the whole country is thinking about justice which Nirbhaya got and she must be finally in peace. Its a justice for all."

Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal also said that by hanging the rapists, a strong message was given in the country. She also mentioned that the government must take cognizance of such gruesome cases and provide a death penalty in six months of time.

Speaking to Republic TV Maliwal said, "Nirbhaya's soul has been put to rest today. It's a very strong message for the rapists in the country. You cannot get away with the law. You can't misuse the law and be rapping with impunity it doesn't work like that. Finally, the law will get you and you will pay for the brutal act that these men committed with Nirbhaya. I also salute the courage of the parents who have fought till the very very last moment to get justice for their daughter."

"Also, it's very sad that despite so much happening, the govt is not taking cognisance and a system is not been created in the country that within six months in brutal cases of rape a death penalty must be given and I will fight for this my entire life. Today's day is very very crucial. A strong message is sent out in the entire country that you cant get away with the law. If you rape sooner or later the law will get you. These men were making fun of the law mocking the law till the very last moment. The country was shocked to see the tactics they used and finally, the law has prevailed," she added.

Nirbhaya's Convicts hanged

Four men convicted in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, putting an end to the seven-year-long case. Following the executions, jail officials notified that for the first time in Tihar jail's history, four men were executed simultaneously.

South Asia's biggest prison complex, Tihar jail houses over 16,000 inmates. Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the brutal assault of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

