Nirbhaya: SC Dismisses Mukesh Singh's Plea Alleging 'criminal Conspiracy' By Former Lawyer

In a big development, Supreme Court on Monday rejected Nirbhaya rape convict Mukesh Singh's plea which he had filed against his ex-lawyer alleging 'misrepresentation', claiming that the lawyer had 'conspired' with the government against him. The SC in a massive move pulled up the convict's lawyer asking him to either withdraw the petition or the court would dismiss it right away.

The petition was filed by Mukesh's lawyer ML Sharma on March 6, in the Supreme Court against the convict's former lawyer Vrinda Grover. All four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case are set to be hanged till death on March 20, 5:30 AM.

Read: Ahead Of SC Hearing, Nirbhaya's Parents Slam Mukesh's Lawyer For Wasting Court's Time

The petition filed by ML Sharma has alleged that convict Mukesh Singh's former lawyer Vrinda Grover for allegedly plotting a criminal conspiracy against culprit Mukesh with Delhi Police. According to the petition, Vrinda could have waited to file a curative petition for three years but purposely filed the curative petition early, so that it gets dismissed and Mukesh is hanged.

Read: Now, Nirbhaya Convicts' Lawyer Asks 'Why Hang Amid Coronavirus?'; Cites 'pollution' Plea

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Read: Nirbhaya Convict Appeals Delhi LG To Commute His Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment

Read: Nirbhaya Case: SC To Hear Mukesh Singh's Plea Against Former Lawyer On March 16