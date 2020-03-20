Nirbhaya Case: Cop Who Conducted Investigation Says 'hanging Will Send Strong Message'

After all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged on Friday at 5.30 am ACP Rajender Singh who was a part of the probe team in the case stated that the hanging will send a strong message to the society that criminals will not be spared.

"This will send a message to the society that those who commit such crimes will not be spared. We investigated the case considering the gravity of the matter even before public pressure was built in the case," Singh told news agency ANI.

Cop narrates probe into case

ACP Rajender Singh revealed that the police had taken immediate cognisance of the Nirhaya case on the night of the horrific incident after which an SIT was constituted to look into the matter. "A team was formed as soon as possible and we started taking action the same night. Firstly, the probe was conducted by a police station based team then an SIT was constituted, which had several good police officers on board," Singh said.

He also revealed that the Nirhaya case was iconic because the entire identification of the accused happened using a 'digital route' during which they were identified by five or six different ways. He also stated that this was the first time 'teeth bytes' were used as evidence.

"In this case, we used evidence like teeth bytes for the first time. DNA samples were properly collected and matched. We also made a digital route of the entire incident," he said. "Police officers were also available, not only during the probe or arrest but all through the case. We did not let the complainant or witnesses loose their confidence. The court had also commended the investigation," he added.

ACP Rajinder Singh also revealed that the investigation done in the case is taught to trainee police officers at Delhi Police training centres. "We had formed emotional bondage with the family of the victim after our officers spent time with them at the hospital during the treatment of the victim. That feeling impelled us to do a more concrete investigation," Singh said.

(With ANI Inputs)

