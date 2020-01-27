Nirbhaya Case: Mother Confident Of Convicts' Hanging On February 1, Slams Delaying Tactics

Ahead of the Session Court’s ruling on a petition filed by the father of Pawan Gupta- the convict in the Nirbhaya case, Asha Devi exuded confidence that it would be dismissed. She asserted that the delaying tactics of the rapists would not succeed. Gupta’s father has cast aspersions on the credibility of the sole witness in the case. Moreover, Nirbhaya’s mother expressed hope that the Supreme Court would not entertain convict Mukesh’s review against the President’s rejection of his mercy plea. He along with the three other rapists are scheduled to hang till death on February 1, 2020, at 6 am.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi remarked, ”I am hopeful that the appeal will be dismissed by the court at 4 pm. Their attempt to delay the hanging will fail. The appeal in the Supreme Court is an attempt to postpone the date of the hanging. We have faith in the Supreme Court that it will dismiss it. I am hopeful that they will be hanged to death on February 1.”

Juvenility plea dismissed

Read: On January 20, a 3-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the juvenility plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Gupta had moved the SC against the Delhi High Court order which reaffirmed that Gupta was not a juvenile when he committed the ghastly crime on December 16, 2012. The convict’s review petition has already been dismissed.

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

(With ANI inputs)