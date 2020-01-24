Nirbhaya Case: Ramdas Athawale Declares Hunger Strike Over Delayed Execution Of Rapists

After advocate appearing for two of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case moved court alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are yet to release documents to file curative and mercy petitions for convicts, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has declared that he will go on a hunger strike to protest against the delay in the closure of the case. He has said that he will not eat until the rapists are hanged.

He also spoke about social activist Anna Hazare who is observing 'maun vrat' for more than a month now in protest against the delay in hanging of the rapists. "I met Anna Hazare at his native place in Ralegan-Siddhi village. He has observed silence for one month four days. The rape convicts are yet to be executed. Even I am observing fast until the rapists are hanged. Its been more than seven years since the incident, yet the rapists have not been hanged. Such cases should be dealt by the fast-track court, there should be a judgement in six months, the perpetrators should be hanged," said Athavale while announcing his indefinite hunger strike.

Delay tactic

In yet another delay tactic, Nirbhaya rape convicts' lawyer AP Singh, on Friday has moved the Patiala House Court stating that Tihar jail authorities are yet to release documents to file curative and mercy petitions for convicts - Vinay, Pavan and Akshay. Moreover, he has blamed the jail authorities for delaying in filing these petitions and hence he was unable to move these petitions in the Supreme Court. The plea is likely to be heard on Saturday - January 24.

President rejects mercy plea

Previously on December 17, President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. His curative petition has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court. As the Delhi government told the High Court that the four rapists will not be hanged on January 22, the Patiala House court subsequently gave a new date for their death warrant - February 1. The four convicts- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) are housed in Jail No. 3 where they will be hanged.

