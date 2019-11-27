Nithyananda Case: Parents Of Missing Girls Ask 'What Are The Police Doing?'

Janardhan Sharma, father of the two girls kidnapped by the infamous Nithyananda, who had filed a complainant against the self-styled godman has come out and raised questions at Gujarat Police. In a press conference on Wednesday, November 27, Sharma said:

"There were false statements recorded in the High Court yesterday where the police said that I had met with my daughter on November 1 when I had approached them for registering a complaint. I never got to meet my daughter. She was in Ahmedabad ashram and she was facing a lot of abuse. I told the police, they will forcefully take her out of the country. Please don't let anyone take her without your permission. How are they now telling the court that she was taken via road to Nepal on November 5?" Sharma questioned.

Janardhan Sharma has claimed that the Gujarat Police might be serving 'someone in power'. He stated that there are many pieces of evidence that police have collected from the laptops, tablets and phones that have been found from both the saadhvis, but police are not revealing evidence because of whom it implicates.

"In all probability, they might erase all the evidences. There are so many things that I know would have been made available to them from their gadgets but police are not using anything. Janardhan Sharma also mentioned Manjula Pooja Shroff, saying that it is a matter of a few minutes for her. "This whole matter can be over if Manjula Pooja Shroff intervenes. Why is she not helping police? It would be over in a matter of 30 mins if she does", Sharma said before the media.

Nithyananda Case

As per the sources, when the police had raided the Ahmedabad ashram, they had found out that at least two of these minors aged 8 to 10 years old had been crying and talking to the ashram officials pleading them to be sent back to their houses. However, they had been kidnapped and kept forcefully. While there were 39 people in the ashram, only half of them were adults. 63 items including many iPads were recovered and the forensic laboratory officials have been asked to find out about the correspondence between the ashram officials. As proxy servers were used by the allegedly kidnapped girls to post videos, their location is being ascertained.

