Nithyananda Case: HC Calls Parent's Claim Of Police Torturing Children 'baseless'

In another case relating to Nithyananda, a parent has approached the Gujarat High Court and claimed that there is torturous behaviour by the police towards children who are present inside the Nithyananda Ashram located inside the premises of DPS East.

Petition claims police showing obscene videos to children

A fresh petition was filed by parent Girish Turlapati Rao in Gujarat High Court on Monday evening stating grievances that the police officials carry out their investigation in a harassing manner and that the children are not being allowed to meet their parents as well. The petition also claims that the police are showing obscene videos to the children. The legal team arguing for the parents stated that there are transcripts of messages that are available to them which will prove that children are suffering and are being kept against their will. They also claim to have letters written to them by parents who are currently settled abroad but their children are in the Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad.

Public prosecutor termed the claims 'absolutely baseless'

The Public Prosecutor, Mitesh Amin, however, argued and assured that the claims are 'absolutely baseless' and that there are 30 children who are still inside the Ashram and all 30 of them are free to leave if they want to. "The allegations of children being shown porn clips and obscene videos are baseless." Mitesh Amin argued before the court.

Next date for hearing scheduled on November 29

The court has now directed the petitioner to add an amendment in the original petition with the names of children that they are claiming are being held against their will. The court has said that a blanket statement for all the children cannot be made, and the names of the children. that the petitioner is claiming are being held against their will needs to be added into the petition. The next date of hearing is November 29.

