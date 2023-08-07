No-Confidence Motion: Rahul Gandhi To Initiate Discussion, PM To Speak On Aug 10 & More

The discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will begin at 12 noon, sources privy to the development told Republic TV. The BJP will be given three hours to discuss the matter while Congress has been allotted 1.5 hours.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, has allotted 12 hours for the discussion on the no-trust motion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Thursday, August 10.

The discussion will be initiated by Rahul Gandhi, who will be the key speaker for Congress in the debate on the no-confidence motion. Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member in March after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. On August 4, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction, resulting in restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

The no-confidence motion was moved by MPs belonging to the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A which was accepted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla last week. The opposition had given notice for a no-confidence motion after a protest over their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister.

A day ahead of the debate in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi used 'Bharat' to describe the country and attacked the 'I.N.D.I.A' bloc by calling it "a grave threat" to the country.

"We have a dream and commitment to make India a developed nation, but there are evils which have become obstacles...Entire India is echoing in one voice - corruption, dynasty, appeasement must Quit India," the PM said.