Noida: SC Orders Demolition Of Two 40-floor Towers Built By Realty Firm Supertech Ltd

In reference to a plea of realty major Supertech Ltd against the order of Allahabad High Court, Supreme Court on Tuesday, 31 August, has ordered the demolition of two 40-floor towers built by real estate company Supertech in one of its housing projects in Noida. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that construction was a result of the collusion between the officials of the Noida authority and Supertech.

The verdict stated, the construction of the twin towers containing around 1,000 flats in Supertech Emerald Court in Noida was done in violation of the rules and must be razed within a period of two months by Supertech at its own cost. And, all flat owners in the twin towers in Noida are to be reimbursed along with 12 percent interest.

Supertech defends construction of twin towers

Claiming no illegality over the construction of twin towers, Supertech Ltd had said that they had lost the case before the high court on two factors, distance criteria and not taking consent of home buyers before constructing those towers.

The Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association had filed the case before the high court challenging the construction of the twin towers. Pointing at their complaint, Supertech said that they were not even in existence when the plan was sanctioned and construction had begun.

The builder had said that out of 633 people booking the flats initially, 133 have moved out to other projects, 248 have taken refunds and 252 home buyers still had their bookings with the company in the project. The two towers, Apex and Ceyane of Emerald Court Project of Supertech, together have 915 apartments and 21 shops. Of these, 633 flats were booked initially.

Further, the homebuyers association had claimed that the twin towers constructed by the builder were not in the original plan shown to them at the time of booking and it has blocked their view, fresh air, and sunlight.

Earlier, the SC had stated that what Supertech Ltd has done is “palpably wrong”, as the towers were constructed by encroaching upon the green common area of the housing society.

On 11 April 2014, the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

(Image credit: ANI)