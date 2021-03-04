'Not Just Tax Chors': Kangana Ranaut On IT Dept's Statement On Bollywood Linked Raids

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, March 4th reacted to a statement by the Income Tax Department after they detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies, and a leading actress's home and residence.

The statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes came as raids on the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, director Anurag Kashyap and his partners who launched the now-shuttered Phantom Films continued in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad for the second day. The searches also covered some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

जो चोर होते हैं वो सिर्फ़ चोर होते हैं, जो मातृभूमि को बेचकर उसके टुकड़े करना चाहते हैं वो सिर्फ़ ग़द्दार होते हैं, और जो ग़द्दारों का साथ देते हैं वो भी चोर होते हैं...

क्यूँकि चोर चोर मौसेरे भाई होते हैं

और जिससे चोरों को डर लगता है

वो साधारण मानव नहीं नरेंद्र मोदी होता है। pic.twitter.com/awmy4EVGDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence ...

From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for ? https://t.co/XSUhBQYpKA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

A day later, without naming the people or companies searched, the CBDT said the entities searched were mainly engaged in the business of production of motion pictures, web series, acting, direction, and talent management of celebrities and other artists.

Official sources identified the entities raided as Pannu and the four former promoters of Phantom Films -- Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena. They also identified the celebrity and talent management companies as Kwan and Exceed.

The second film production company that was raided belongs to Kashyap, the sources said. Evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading film production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed," the statement from CBDT, the administrative body of the IT Department, claimed.

"The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore," it said. Evidence related to "manipulation and under-valuation" of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, with a tax implication of about Rs 350 crore has also been found and is being further investigated, it alleged.

"Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered and further investigation is going on," the CBDT claimed. Also, "non-genuine or bogus expenditure" to related concerns by the leading producers and directors having tax implications of about Rs 20 crore has been detected, the statement said.

"Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also," it alleged. The statement added that "huge amount" of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disk from the offices of the two talent management companies.

A total of seven bank lockers were found and placed under restraint, the CBDT statement said. The searches against Mantena are also being carried out in the context of his links with KWAN, of which he is a co-promoter, officials said. While Kwan's client list includes Deepika Padukone, Exceed manages Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Pannu, 33, and Kashyap, 48, were shooting in Pune on Wednesday and were understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that takes place during raids.

