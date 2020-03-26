The Debate
Omar Abdullah Irritated By Fake '4G Restoration In J&K' Circular; Hits Out

Law & Order

Amid rumours of restoration of 4G services in J&K, fmr CM Omar Abdullah blamed the authorities, claiming that they should not mess with heads of the Kashmiris

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Omar Abdullah

Amid rumours of restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah has blamed the authorities, warning that they should not mess with the heads of the Kashmiris. Taking to Twitter, Omar wrote that why should they be made to feel like beggars for the restoration of basic services.

On Wednesday, reports came in that the 4G services will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified saying no such orders have been passed and the circular doing rounds on social media are fake. Omar said that the internet is a basic service which rest of the country take for granted and the government should stop the narrative 'orders', 'fake order', and 'denials'. 

US State Dept welcomes release of Farooq & Omar Abdullah; urges full internet restoration

MHA issues clarification

As per news agency ANI, MHA has said: "Neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued any such orders. The news report is not true." Earlier, an order copy stated to be issued by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir government, had gone viral on social media saying that 4G internet services would be partially restored from midnight on Wednesday.

Omar Abdullah released 

Omar was released on March 24, from his detention after he was detained last year following the abrogation of Article 370. He was also slapped with the Public Safety Act on February 6. After his release, amid coronavirus outbreak, He also added that he will do everything in his individual capacity to help the authorities overcome the challenge of coronavirus. He demanded the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and added that it is "callous and cruel" for the government to detain her and others. 

Government Revokes Detention Of Omar Abdullah; Statement Here

Farooq Abdullah released

On March 13, Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of Jammu Kashmir,  issued a government notice announcing the release of NC chief Farooq Abdullah. The order said that the government has decided to revoke the PSA imposed on senior Abdullah with immediate effect. Abdullah and other J&K leaders were placed under preventive detention on August 5 last year ahead of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. On the following September, the government slapped the NC patron with the Public Safety Act and extended it for three more months on December 16.

From 236-day Detention Straight Into 21-day Lockdown, Omar Abdullah Sees The Funny Side

Omar Abdullah Makes First Strong Pitch For Mehbooba Mufti's Release; Here's What He Said

First Published:
COMMENT
