On Munger firing, Tejashwi & Chirag Call Bihar CM Nitish 'General Dyer', Regime 'Talibani'

Issuing a press conference over the incident of clash between people and Police in Munger, Mahgathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that there is more than one person who died. Tejashwi Yadav criticised the state government for the incident and compared Deputy CM Sushil Modi with General Dyer. "Nitish Kumar government is shooting children without any reason for attending idol immersion in Munger. We condemn firing by police in Munger. This double-engine government definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," he said.

Meanwhile, LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted, "A 302 (murder) case should be registered against the Munger Police. Firing on devotees shows Nitish's is a Talibani regime. The local SP should be suspended immediately and an FIR registered against her under section 302 (murder)." He also demanded Rs 50 lakh ex gratia and a government job for the kin of the deceased. Comparing Nitish Kumar to General Dyer, Paswan said, "Who is responsible for the firing & lathicharge incident in Munger? Chief Minister is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwalah massacre. I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, an investigation should be done."

मुंगेर पुलिस के ऊपर 302 का मुक़दमा दर्ज होना चाहिए।श्रद्धालुओं को गोली मारना नीतीश के तालिबानी शासन को दिखाता है।स्थानीय एस॰पी॰ को तत्काल सस्पेंड कर 302 के तहत एफ़॰आई॰आर॰ दर्ज करवाए नीतीश कुमार जी।मृतक के परिवार को 50 लाख रुपए और एक सरकारी नौकरी दे सरकार। #शर्मनाकनीतीश — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 27, 2020

Munger incident

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion in Munger, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. The police said the incident happened late Monday night at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk under the Kotwali police station limits of the city. While people alleged the young man, who was in his early 20s, died in police firing, the administration said he was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the crowd. Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh is facing fierce criticism as the incident took place on the eve of the election.

