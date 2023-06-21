Over 2,000 Myanmar Refugees Found In Manipur In The First Phase Of Detection

An internal report submitted by IGP Kabib K (Intelligence, Narcotics and Affairs of Border) to the Commissioner (Home), which has been exclusively accessed by the Republic TV, reveals shocking data on illegal immigrants from Myanmar in five hill districts of Manipur.

On February 16, 2023, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising three cabinet ministers Letpao Haokip, Awangbow Newmai and Th Basanta Kumar Singh. The Cabinet Sub-Committee was to guide the functioning of the Manipur State Population Commission and other authorities on the identification of Myanmarese immigrants and refugees. The Cabinet Sub-Committee was formed keeping in view the prevailing political crisis in Myanmar.

Following orders from the Manipur government, the first phase detection drive was conducted in April. A report regarding the same was sent to the Commissioner, Home, on June 6, by the IGP Intelligence, Narcotics & Affairs of Border.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office who was privy to the whole exercise said that during the drive, it came to light that many immigrants or refugees from Myanmar had not only built houses in five hill districts but had established proper villages.

"We objected to the establishment of such villages as they are completely illegal and advised that shelter homes will be built for them by the government. But they are strongly against the concept of a shelter home," the senior official at CMO said.

During the detection drive in the five hill districts, a total of 2,480 illegal immigrants or refugees from Myanmar were detected and they had come to India primarily because of the ongoing political crisis in their country of origin, Myanmar. Of these, 2,480 illegal immigrants, 1,147 people were detected in the Tengnoupal district where they have established 13 villages. In Chandel, a total of 1,175 people were detected in 10 villages, that they have established recently. In Churachandpur, six villages were found where 154 individuals were detected. In Kamjong, a survey was carried out in 24 villages and four persons were detected who are, however, already in jail. One of them was nabbed by police for smuggling contraband whereas three others were arrested under the Foreigners Act. Pherzawl reported none.

It may be mentioned that apart from these, there are others who were detained by the Manipur police during the initial days of the unrest in Myanmar and are now in detention centres in the state.

The Manipur government continues to blame the influx of immigrants and refugees from Myanmar as one of the key reasons behind the violence in the state. The data accessed by Republic TV exposes the ground reality, suggesting that the influx of illegal immigrants might be one of the reasons for clashes in the state.