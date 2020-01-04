'It's Crime Only If Words Turn Into Action': P Chidambaram Backs Nellai Kannan

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in a series tweets has backed the Tamil orator Nellai Kannan, who delivered a very inflammatory and provocative speech about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and called for their killings.

In a couple of Tamil tweets, former finance minister P Chidambaram said that "New norms are being brought where even making a speech is also a crime. Even if the speech was a crime, why should one be sent to14 days judicial custody?

"These people (people who think making a speech is a crime) should be sent to London's Hyde Park. They have to hear what is being spoken there. It's crime only if words turn into action. Let's agree that Nellai Kannan spoke. But what crime did he commit?", Chidambaram's tweet read.

These posts have also been retweeted by his son and MP Karti Chidambaram.

Nellai Kannan's Contentious Speech

Tamil orator Nellai Kannan had made a very controversial speech during an SDPI meeting in Thirunelveli where he talked about finishing off the story of Home Minister Amit Shah and asked why Muslims haven't done it yet.

Following multiple complaints by the members of BJP and other groups, Thirunelveli police arrested Nellai Kannan and he was sent to 14 days judicial custody as the court denied bail. He was booked under 5 sections including 504 for provocation to intent to disturb the public peace, 505(1) for circulating rumors amount the public which creates a rift between groups, 505(2) and other two severe sections later which are non-bailable in nature.

Nellai Kannan was in Congress till 2006 from his initial days. He was also a deputy state president and contested against the former DMK chief M.Karunanidhi in 1996 assembly elections, but evetually lost. Post 2006, he was also in the AIADMK for some time.

"Chidambaram doesn't have any moral right to talk about this,because he behaved in arrogant way by arresting the people who just tweeted and questioned about his corruption when he was the home minister, He has become more arrogant after coming from the dhiar jail" said the BJP senior spokes person Narayana Thirupathi.

